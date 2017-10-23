Tornado warning lifted for several counties, tornado watch still in effect

A tornado warning issued by The National Weather Service has been lifted.

The tornado warning was issued for Rutherford, Lincoln, and Cleveland counties that went into effect until 4:45 p.m.

A tornado warning was also issued for Alexander and Caldwell counties that went into effect until 5:30 p.m.

Stanly, Union, Mecklenburg, and Watauga counties are still under a tornado watch until 9 p.m.

Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster, and York counties in South Carolina are also under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.

PREVIOUS: FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect for several NC, SC counties

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

