Virginia Tech, South Carolina will play for hurricane relief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina and Virginia Tech will play an exhibition contest next month and funds raised from the game will go to hurricane relief efforts in Florida, Puerto Rico and Texas.

The game, "Hoops 4 Hurricane Relief," will take place Nov. 5 at Colonial Life Arena. Tickets will cost $10. Anyone who donates $250 or more will receive two premium seats for the matchup along with two passes to the McGuire Club at the arena during the game.

South Carolina coach Frank Martin says the National Association of Basketball Coaches board of directors asked the NCAA to consider letting schools play exhibitions to help those areas affected by recent storms. Martin said the NCAA should be commended for agreeing.

Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams says he is honored to take part in the event.

