FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect for several NC, SC counties

A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of the WBTV viewing area Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service tweeted just after noon that the possibility of severe weather was increasing and that a Tornado Watch was warranted for a large portion of the Carolinas.

Stanly, Union, Mecklenburg and Watauga counties are under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties in South Carolina are also under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been implemented by @NWSGSP for our region until 9pm tonight. Remain #WeatherAware for changing conditions. #CMEMO — CharMeckEmergencyMgt (@CharMeckEM) October 23, 2017

Ahead of the storms, WBTV meteorologists issued a "First Alert Day" for the potential for severe weather.

RELATED: FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, gusty winds possible throughout the day

Officials with Avery County Schools announced they were dismissing students early Monday due to the "anticipation of heavy rains and potential for flooding." According to a spokesperson with Avery County Emergency Management, there is currently not an active flooding situation.

PREVIOUS: Avery Co Schools dismissing students early due to potential 'flooding'

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.