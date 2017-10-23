FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect for several NC, SC counties

Stanly, Union and Watauga counties are under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties in South Carolina are also under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.More >>
Stanly, Union and Watauga counties are under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties in South Carolina are also under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.More >>
A man was killed in a car crash on Sunday in Salisbury, according to police.More >>
A man was killed in a car crash on Sunday in Salisbury, according to police.More >>
School officials said Newland Elementary will dismiss students at 2 p.m. All of the other schools in the county will dismiss students at 2:30 p.m.More >>
School officials said Newland Elementary will dismiss students at 2 p.m. All of the other schools in the county will dismiss students at 2:30 p.m.More >>
The odds of Charlotte landing Amazon.com’s second headquarters are less than a tenth of the acceptance rate of an elite university like Harvard.More >>
The odds of Charlotte landing Amazon.com’s second headquarters are less than a tenth of the acceptance rate of an elite university like Harvard.More >>
Parks was stationed at Naval Submarine Base New London, where he worked with ordinance. During his time at the base, Parks was also exposed to ionized radiation.More >>
Parks was stationed at Naval Submarine Base New London, where he worked with ordinance. During his time at the base, Parks was also exposed to ionized radiation.More >>