Man killed in crash in Salisbury on Sunday

A man was killed in a car crash on Sunday in Salisbury, according to police.

The accident happened on Jake Alexander Boulevard near Team Chevrolet and Klumac Road. It was reported just after 12:30 am.

According to police, Damon Sanchez Banks, 34, crashed his 2003 Honda Accord and the car overturned. Banks was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

The police investigation is continuing. No other details were released.

