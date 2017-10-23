Avery Co Schools dismissing students early due to potential 'flooding'

Avery County Schools are planning on dismissing students early Monday due to the threat of serious weather.

Officials said the schools are closing early due to the "anticipation of heavy rains and potential for flooding" Monday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with Avery County Emergency Management, there is currently not an active flooding situation.

School officials said Newland Elementary will dismiss students at 2 p.m. All of the other schools in the county will dismiss students at 2:30 p.m.

