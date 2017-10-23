Here’s how many cities want to land Amazon’s new headquarters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Katherine Peralta | The Charlotte Observer) - The odds of Charlotte landing Amazon.com’s second headquarters are less than a tenth of the acceptance rate of an elite university like Harvard.

The Seattle company said Monday that it has received 238 proposals from cities across North America to land its second headquarters – a $5 billion project that would add up to 50,000 jobs over a few decades, Amazon has said.

Charlotte officials submitted the city’s proposal last week in a custom-made wooden box containing materials made by Charlotte companies, letters from influential figures such as Michael Jordan, and promotional materials touting the area’s advantages, such as its cost of living and its airport.

Amazon didn’t indicate Monday that it is any closer to narrowing down its list of 238 options.

But the sheer number of applicants underscores the intense competition for the new campus. After Amazon announced its search for a second headquarters in September, cities across North America scrambled to put together their own proposals.

Media reports had indicated that roughly 100 metro areas had submitted bids.

Elsewhere in North Carolina, Raleigh/Durham, the Triad and Hickory also submitted bids. The North Carolina Department of Commerce has said it will equally support proposals from all cities in the state.

The official date to find out whether cities made the shortlist is Dec. 1, but officials could know sooner if they make the cut.

