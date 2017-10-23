Man accused of breaking and entering several vehicles, home

A man was arrested in connection with breaking into a home and several vehicles in southeast Charlotte Sunday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 18-year-old Noah Perkins has been charged with nine counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, five counts of larceny, first degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Police say Perkins broke into a family's home along the 7700-block of Sardis Road and their vehicles while the family was sleeping early Sunday morning.

Shortly after, another victim caught Perkins in his vehicle, then held him on the ground and called 911. While on the phone, Perkins got up and ran away. Police later arrested him.

Perkins reportedly stole several items in both incidents, and one victim provided a list of the items that were missing.

Perkins had run-ins with law enforcement in the past, as this is his sixth arrest in Mecklenburg County since Nov. 2015 and his fourth arrest in 2017. Previous charges included possession of stolen goods, larceny, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer.

He is currently in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and detectives are reviewing similar cases for any possible charges.

Anyone with additional information concerning these cases or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

