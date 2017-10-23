Man struck, killed while walking on Rock Hill road

A 26-year-old man who was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a road in Rock Hill Friday evening has been identified.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, Joseph Sharp was walking on Albright Road near the Blackmon Road intersection when he was struck. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Sharp was from Fort Mill, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The driver who struck Sharp will not face any charges.

