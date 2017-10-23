Driver wanted for slamming into fence, house in northwest Charlo - | WBTV Charlotte

Driver wanted for slamming into fence, house in northwest Charlotte

Micah Smith | WBTV Micah Smith | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A driver is wanted in connection with driving into a fence of a home in northwest Charlotte Monday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a driver drove through a fence and then struck a home in the 900 block of Eventine Court. When officers arrived on scene, they say no one was in the vehicle. 

No other information was released. 

