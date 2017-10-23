FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, gusty winds possible throughout the day

* First Alert Day Monday

* Rain / Severe Weather Risk

* Another Fall Chill-Down

A First Alert Day has been issued for Monday as a strong cold front is forecast to cross the Carolinas. There will be showers around during the morning commute for much of the area, however, the best chance for thunderstorms will arrive during the afternoon and evening hours Monday. Much of the WBTV viewing area is under a "slight risk" for severe weather. The biggest threat looks to be heavy rain and gusty winds, however, an isolated tornado can't completely be ruled out. We will certainly keep an eye on it for you.

Monday will be much cooler as well with afternoon readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

After the front clears the region Monday evening, we'll begin to dry out and clear out as lows fall back to near 50 degrees. Plenty of sunshine is in the Tuesday forecast with highs in the low 70s. By Wednesday, we'll start in the upper 30s to lower 40s with highs only recovering to the low 60s during the afternoon hours. The same will be true on Thursday! Fall weather isn't far away, but we have to get through some rain first.

By Friday, we'll warm back to near 70 degrees as sunshine holds strong.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

