Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Iredell County man

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing endangered 70-year-old man in Iredell County.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Louis Henry Hesser was last seen heading to Barker Store on Highway 21 in Harmony around 5 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen wearing a U.S. Navy hat, blue jeans and white sneakers.

He is described to around 5-foot-11 and 270 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes.

Officials say he is a diabetic and "has suffered from a stroke in the past."

If you have any information, you're asked to call 911 or the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 804-878-3180.

