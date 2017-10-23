Silver Alert canceled for missing 70-year-old Iredell County man

A Silver Alert was canceled for a missing endangered 70-year-old man in Iredell County.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Louis Henry Hesser was last seen heading to Barker Store on Highway 21 in Harmony around 5 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen wearing a U.S. Navy hat, blue jeans and white sneakers.

On Monday, officials said Hesser was found.

Officials say he is a diabetic and "has suffered from a stroke in the past."

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 804-878-3180.

