Driver killed when vehicle overcorrects, strikes tree near Great Falls

A 24-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County Sunday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Great Falls Highway.

Troopers say the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, hit a ditch and then struck a tree. The driver died on scene, Highway Patrol says.

The victim's name was not released.

It is unclear what caused the wreck.

