Driver killed when vehicle overcorrects, strikes tree near Great Falls

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

A 24-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County Sunday night. 

According to Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Great Falls Highway. 

Troopers say the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, hit a ditch and then struck a tree. The driver died on scene, Highway Patrol says. 

The victim's name was not released. 

It is unclear what caused the wreck. 

