Driver identified in deadly Lancaster County wreck

A 24-year-old woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County Sunday night has been identified. 

According to Highway Patrol, Kasey Pepper was killed in a wreck on Great Falls Highway around 11:45 p.m. 

Troopers say Pepper cross the center line, overcorrected, hit a ditch and then struck a tree. She died on scene, Highway Patrol says. 

It is unclear what caused the wreck. 

