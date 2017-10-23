Driver identified in deadly Lancaster County wreck

A 24-year-old woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County Sunday night has been identified.

According to Highway Patrol, Kasey Pepper was killed in a wreck on Great Falls Highway around 11:45 p.m.

Troopers say Pepper cross the center line, overcorrected, hit a ditch and then struck a tree. She died on scene, Highway Patrol says.

It is unclear what caused the wreck.

