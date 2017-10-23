FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain moving in

Good morning everyone. Today is Monday, October 23. This is Christine Sperow checking in. Thanks for reading my email. I just wanted you to have a quick look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-7 a.m. on WBTV.

RAIN: A First Alert Day has been declared for today. Rain is moving in from the west. M0mountain counties could pick up a few showers as early as the morning commute. In Charlotte and surrounding counties, we should prepare for the rain to progress to the east during the day. The evening commute is going to impacted too. We have Storm 3 driving along the road you commute on this morning. The roads are damp from rain overnight. Meteorologist Al Conklin will have the most accurate look at the rainfall when you wake up.

LIVE: This morning, police are searching for a man who pistol whipped a woman and fired shots outside a popular Charlotte bakery. It happened around midnight Sunday outside Amelie's bakery in NODA. WBTV's Caroline Hicks has a live report on how far police have come along on this investigation. Watch for that story at 5 a.m.

School bus fire. Charlotte-Mecklenburg School leaders are bringing in experts to investigate what caused a school bus to burst into flames last Thursday. Sixteen South Mecklenburg High School students and a bus driver were on board when it happened. WBTV's Micah Smith dug into the bus's maintenance records. She'll have more on what she discovered.

There is a public meeting tonight about a major road project in Union County. NCDOT is proposing improvements to U-S 74 in Union County that includes adding roundabouts. We'll tell you where you can go to make your voice heard on what you would like to see happen.

