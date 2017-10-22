Deputies: 15-year-old shot in chest while playing with gun with friends

A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting in Denver Sunday evening.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred at a mobile home park in the 7600 block of Campground Road around 5:45 p.m.

Deputies say a group of five teens were playing a game with a gun. A 15-year-old victim was entering a home when a 14-year-old fired a shot from a 12-gauge shotgun. The victim was shot in the chest, deputies say.

The victim was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

There were no adults around when the shooting occurred, deputies say.

A mother of one of the children who witnessed the shooting says several young teenagers were playing when one of them shot the other.

"He saw everything. He was scared obviously. He was shaking and freaking out but he did the right thing and at least called 911," said Tammy Baker, whose child witnessed the shooting.

It is unclear whether any charges will be filed.

