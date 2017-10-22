Deputies: 15-year-old shot in chest while playing with gun with friends

According to Charlotte-Meckleburg police, a woman was pistol whipped by a man around 12:47 a.m. Sunday morning outside of Amelie's, which is a popular bakery in Charlotte, located in the 2400 block of North Davidson Street.More >>
Troopers say the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, hit a ditch and then struck a tree. The driver died on scene, Highway Patrol says.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a driver drove through a fence and then struck a home in the 900 block of Eventine Court. When officers arrived on scene, they say no one was in the vehicle.More >>
There will be showers around during the morning commute for much of the area, however, the best chance for thunderstorms will arrive during the afternoon and evening hours Monday.More >>
Deputies say a group of five teens were playing a game with a gun. The 15-year-old victim was entering the home when a 14-year-old fired a shot from a 12-gauge shotgun. The victim was shot in the chest, deputies say.More >>
