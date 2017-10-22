First Alert Day for Monday

A First Alert Day has been issued for Monday as a cold front moves in on us.

There will be a chance for showers in the mountains and foothills as early as the Monday morning commute. The rain will push to the east from there. The best chance for heavy rain and even a thunderstorm will be the afternoon and evening as the main line of activity moves through. Heavy rain, gusty winds and even an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out. We are under a “Marginal Risk” for severe thunderstorms.

We will be closely monitoring this through the day on Monday. By Tuesday, the whole system will be off to our east and it will be a brand new day. If you’re holding out for really cool air, get ready for Wednesday and Thursday. We will start out in the low 40s and only reach highs in the low 60s.