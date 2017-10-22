Shober Bridge in Salisbury to close for repairs this week

The Shober Bridge on Ellis Street in Salisbury is closing this week for repairs and maintenance.

The current bridge, built sometime after 1932, is known as a "humpback bridge" for its unique architectural style. The City of Salisbury has to close the timber bridge on regular intervals in order to make repairs.

Drivers can take Fulton Street and cross the railroad tracks to get around the bridge closure.

No specific date was given for completion of the repairs and maintenance.

