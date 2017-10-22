BLOG: First Alert Day Monday

We have issued a First Alert Day for Monday. A cold front is moving towards us as we speak. You can and should still enjoy your weekend though. Sunday will still be nice – maybe just a few more clouds than we had on Saturday. Highs will still be above average, in the mid 70s.

The problems arise on Monday. As the front approaches, rain will move across Tennessee in the morning. It has actually sped up over past model runs. Our mountain counties could pick a few showers as early as the morning commute. For the rest of us, the rain will progress to the east during the day. By midday to afternoon, the rain will move from west to east. The evening commute looks like it could potentially be a very wet one. The rain will last into the evening and even into the night before it moves out on Tuesday.

The biggest concern will be for possibly heavy rain. Even a rumble of thunder can’t be completely ruled out.

We’ll continue to watch the progress of this front as you continue to enjoy your weekend!

