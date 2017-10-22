Pedestrian struck, killed in York County - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck, killed in York County

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning while crossing I-77 east, South Carolina Highway Patrol says. 

The incident occurred on I-77 SB in Rock Hill. 

Troopers say the victim was struck by two vehicles and died at the scene. 

The victim, 31, was from Fairport, New York. 

There are no charges. 

