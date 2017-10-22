Man killed while trying to cross York County interstate

A man who was killed while trying to cross a interstate in York County Sunday has been identified.

The York County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Joseph Radell. Radell was struck by two vehicles while crossing I-77 at Exit 79 at the Dave Lyle southbound exit in Rock Hill, Highway Patrol says.

He died at the scene, troopers say.

Highway Patrol says Radell was from Fairport, New York.

It is unclear whether any charges will be filed.

