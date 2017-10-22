Salisbury City Council candidate forum Monday night

From The Salisbury Post: Campaign buttons are in. Signs are out.

The protocol for a City Council candidates forum scheduled Monday at Catawba College’s Crystal Lounge has been announced by the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce.

The protocol is aimed at candidates and audience members of the forum, scheduled at 6 p.m. at 2300 W. Innes St.

“Protocol includes: campaign buttons are permitted; however, no signage, campaign materials or mascots will be allowed in the Crystal Lounge. Tables will not be provided for the candidates to display their materials. Please refrain from putting campaign signs on the Catawba campus grounds,” a chamber news release says.

The forum is sponsored by AT&T, the Salisbury Post, Catawba College, WSAT and the Chamber of Commerce. The forum will focus on issues important to the business community.

Moderator David Whisenant of WBTV will ask the candidates questions submitted to the Salisbury Post. Each candidate will have two minutes for opening comments. Send questions to be considered to editor@salisburypost.com.

The forum is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. It will be shown several times before Election Day on Channel 16.

It will also be broadcast live on radio on Memories WSAT1280 AM and 103.3 FM.

The chamber holds annual candidates forums through the guidance of its government affairs committee, chaired by Terry Osborne of Rowan ABC Board.

The objective of the committee is to enhance communication and discussion with local, federal and state governments on important issues relating to Rowan County, its municipalities, businesses and residents. The committee is open to chamber members.

The committee reviews relevant local, state and national issues and makes policy recommendations to the board of directors. Particular areas of interest include business advocacy, community and economic development, land use, infrastructure and transportation systems.

The Rowan Chamber is a not-for-profit business advocacy organization with 850 members. For more information, contact the chamber at 704-633-4221, info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com.

