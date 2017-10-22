Road closure in south Charlotte after a tractor-trailer wrecks

A road closure is expected in south Charlotte after a tractor-trailer transporting packages wrecked Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Westinghouse Blvd.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver was ejected from the truck and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to troopers, the postal service will retrieve the packages that were on the truck.

Westinghouse Boulevard is expected to be closed for a few hours while workers remove part of the guard rail to extract the truck.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

