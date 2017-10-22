Eight injured in a three car crash in Gaston Co. overnight

Eight people were injured in a three-car crash in Gaston County overnight.

The crash occurred around midnight Sunday on US Hwy 321 northbound near the Hardin Road Exit.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says eight people were taken to the hospital. One woman has serious injuries but is expected to recover.

According to troopers, one driver slowed down as they merged into the right lane due to mechanical problems. The car was then hit from the rear by a blue SUV causing a third car to crash.

The driver of the SUV will be charged with failure to reduce speed, troopers say.

Traffic was rerouted as emergency crews cleared the scene.

