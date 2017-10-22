Overnight house fire in south Charlotte

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning while crossing I-77 east, South Carolina Highway Patrol says.More >>
Dalton Edwards funeral service is tomorrow. Sunday, 3pm. West Iredell High School?. The school asked if I'd relay that there will be a designated area where friends can hang photos they bring (preferably with a note or favorite memory of Dalton for the family pre-written on the back). The photos and notes will be collected after the celebration and given to the family. I also talked with Dalton's family yesterday to ...More >>
Dozens are still displaced from their homes after an apartment unit caught fire on the Catawba Indian Reservation in York County Friday evening.More >>
A road closure is expected in south Charlotte after a tractor-trailer transporting packages wrecked Sunday morning.More >>
From The Salisbury Post: Campaign buttons are in. Signs are out. The protocol for a City Council candidates forum scheduled Monday at Catawba College’s Crystal Lounge has been announced by the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce.More >>
