Overnight house fire in south Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Overnight house fire in south Charlotte

Fred Craft/ WBTV Fred Craft/ WBTV
Fred Craft/ WBTV Fred Craft/ WBTV
Fred Craft/ WBTV Fred Craft/ WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A south Charlotte house fire happened overnight.

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 1500 block of Wandering Way Dr. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

No further information has been provided at this time. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly