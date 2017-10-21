MollysKids: Dalton Edwards funeral is tomorrow, Sunday, 3pm in Statesville

CHARLOTTE, NC (LaVendrick Smith/The Charlotte Observer)- Do you know what gamophobia is? What about ophidiophobia? Well, if you live in the Carolinas, you might have one of them.More >>
A road closure is expected in south Charlotte after a tractor-trailer transporting packages wrecked Sunday morning.More >>
We have issued a First Alert Day for Monday. A cold front is moving towards us as we speak. You can and should still enjoy your weekend though. Sunday will still be nice – maybe just a few more clouds than we had on Saturday. Highs will still be above average, in the mid 70s.More >>
An assault with a deadly weapon turned into a police chase Saturday evening, according to CMPD. Officers responded to the 8000 block of Lobilia Lane after an assault with a deadly weapon report.More >>
As Carolina looks to rebound from a loss in Week 6 to Philadelphia, a long week has allowed the Panthers to focus on a few key phases of their game. Most importantly, Carolina wants to fix its run game.More >>
