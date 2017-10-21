MollysKids: Dalton Edwards funeral is tomorrow, Sunday, 3pm in Statesville

Dalton Edwards funeral service is Sunday at 3 p.m. at West Iredell High School. The school asked if I'd relay that there will be a designated area where friends can hang photos they bring (preferably with a note or favorite memory of Dalton for the family pre-written on the back). The photos and notes will be collected after the celebration and given to the family.

I also talked with Dalton's family yesterday to go over a few things, and Dalton's father reminded me that the family kindly asks in lieu of flowers, to please donate to one of the many charities Dalton supported. I'm listing them below.



-Molly

Donations are being accepted at the following charities:

1) Pinky Swear Foundation: www.pinkyswear.org/donate

2) Rainbow Kidz: www.hoic.org/rainbow_kidz_showcase.asp

3) Monticello United Methodist Church: 308 Island Ford Drive, Statesville, NC 28625

4) Dream On 3 Care of West Iredell High School: 213 Warrior Drive, Statesville, NC 28625

