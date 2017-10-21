Police: Car chase occurs after shots fired into home

An assault with a deadly weapon turned into a police chase Saturday evening, according to CMPD.

Officers responded to the 8000 block of Lobilia Lane after an assault with a deadly weapon report. They say a home was shot into, but there were no injuries.

The suspect vehicle was located later at a traffic stop, but officers say the car did not stop and a chase ensued.

The car eventually stopped on Hathaway Hills Driver where the suspect was detained, CMPD says.

