Fire breaks out at part of Catawba Indian Nation

Five tribal families lost their homes on a reservation in South Carolina Friday evening.

No injuries were reported.

"Thanks to the quick response from the Lesslie Fire Department and York County Sheriffs as well as many of our tribal staff members, no one was hurt and the damage was contained," Chief Bill Harris said.

The fire happened at the Green Earth Complex, part of the Catawba Indian Nation in York County. The Red Cross says up to 5 homes have been damaged and 10 individuals were affected by the fires.

The Red Cross is accepting donations for the victims of the fire.