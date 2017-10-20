Apartment residents frustrated after repeated water shut-offs

After months of water issues at a Charlotte apartment complex, people who live there say they feel like they are not being heard.

Renters at The Retreat at McAlpine Creek say they are going hours, even days at a time, without any water at all.

The leasing office told WBTV they had a pipe burst and are now trying to replace the pipes throughout all 36 buildings. But every time they have worked on that, they have had to shut off water to the entire property.

On Friday water was flowing from one resident’s faucets, but she says she is concerned it will not be for long.

“It’s definitely not fixed,” she said.

The woman, who did not want her identity revealed, says she is one of many fed up with the water issues. For most, it has been on and off sporadically since August.

“We just never know if we wake up in the morning if we’re going to have water, when we come home from work... we have no clue,” the resident said.

A representative for Charlotte Water said it is not in charge of any shut-offs at the complex – it is all up to property management.

Officials at the complex said they planned to have the water shut off for a few hours each day while the pipes were replaced. But after enough resident complaints, they have hit pause on that work to figure out a different solution.

Meanwhile, even when it is on, residents are now hesitant to use the water.

“It’s spitting, it’s foggy, and I’m scared to even brush my teeth,” one resident said.

That resident says she is putting in her notice to vacate after three years of living there.

“I just can’t do it anymore," she said. "It’s too much.”

