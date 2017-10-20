CHARLOTTE CHECKERS: Checkers Comeback to Beat Rochester

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - OCT. 20, 2017

CHECKERS EARN COMEBACK WIN IN ROCHESTER

Team scores five unanswered goals, improves to franchise-best 4-1-0 on the season

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Checkers scored five unanswered goals to erase a 2-0 deficit and mark the best start in team history with a 5-2 victory in Rochester on Friday.



Zack Stortini started the rally with a wraparound goal early in the second period, with Warren Foegele, Trevor Carrick and Roland McKeown all finding the score sheet before the furious middle frame had concluded. Andrew Poturalski added his first of the season less than a minute into the third period as Charlotte improved to a franchise-best 4-1-0 start in their first five games of the regular season.



Charlotte will now take a perfect 3-0-0 record on the road with them as they continue this weekend’s trip with a pair of games in Toronto on Saturday and Sunday.



Alex Nedeljkovic also improved to 3-0-0 on the season with a 20 save effort that came in a game that saw his team out-shoot the opposition 32-22, including a 12-5 mark during the second-period onslaught. He got plenty of goal support from the Checkers, who have scored at least three goals in each of their games this season. Tonight’s five-goal output tied a season high set twice earlier and came against a Rochester team that entered the contest with the league’s No. 1 ranked defense.



The Checkers’ offensive prowess has helped erase the kind of slow start that they’ve seen all season, as the team, despite its record, has allowed their opponent to open the scoring in each game.



Goal Summary

Period

Time

Team

Goal

Assist

Assist

Score

1

1

2

2

2

2

3

7:47

18:23

2:54

8:56

13:51

14:50

0:47

RCH

RCH

CHA

CHA

CHA

CHA

CHA

Krause

Redmond

Stortini

Foegele

Carrick

McKeown

Poturalski

Gill

Moses

Bishop

Wallmark

Miller

Samuelsson

Schilkey

-

-

Chelios

Brown

Zykov

Tolchinsky

Foegele

-

PP

-

-

-

-

-

1-0 RCH

2-0 RCH

2-1 RCH

2-2

3-2 CHA

4-2 CHA

5-2 CHA



Notes



Up Next



The Checkers will continue their three-games-in-three-days weekend with 4 p.m. games in Toronto on Saturday and Sunday.