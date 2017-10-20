Want a chance to meet Steve Harvey? Family Feud auditions are coming to Charlotte.

Steve Harvey, left, and Tyra Banks play "Family Feud" at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

If you enjoy watching Steve Harvey on WBTV on his show "Steve", you may have a chance to be on another show he hosts, Family Feud.

So, if your family is ready for some TV time, Family Feud will be holding auditions in Charlotte in November.

According to the Family Feud audition page, tryouts are scheduled for November 18-19.

Producers say you can "smile, clap, high-five, cheer for each other, and 'Good Answer!' and have FUN!" to stand out at the auditions.

To be eligible to compete, you must have five family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.

CLICK HERE for eligibility requirements and how you can apply to be on the show.

This could be your chance!

