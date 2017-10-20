Sources: One killed in Gaston County house fire

One person was killed in a house fire in Gaston County Friday, according to sources at the scene.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. on McAdenville Road near Oak Street in Lowell. Sources said one person was killed in the fire. CPR was being administered to a victim, but it is unclear if this is the person who died.

No names have been released.

Police had the roads surrounding the area closed while fire and Medic crews worked at the scene.

There is no word on what may have sparked the fire.

