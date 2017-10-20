WBTV is available on Roku devices

Viewers with a Roku device can now stream WBTV News and Weather content.

WBTV's Roku channel streams live and previous broadcasts our newscasts, your certified most accurate weather updates, plus great lifestyle content from Queen City Weekend.

Roku users with the WBTV channel can also access digital exclusives and extended series.

It's easy to add WBTV's channel to your Roku device. From your television, press the "Home" button on your Roku remote. Select "Streaming Channels" in the left-hand menu to access the Channel Store. Search for "WBTV" and then click the "+ Add Channel" button.

If you are logged in to your Roku account online, you can add our channel here.