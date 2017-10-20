Missing woman in Rock Hill last seen Sunday - | WBTV Charlotte

Missing woman in Rock Hill last seen Sunday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -

A 59-year-old woman in Rock Hill has been reported missing since Sunday, Rock Hill police say. 

Bonnie Nichols is said to have been driving a Ford Escape with the tag JK804. She has an Iowa license plate. 

Rock Hill Police ask that you call 803-329-7207 if you see her.  

