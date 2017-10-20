Missing woman in Rock Hill found safe

Officials at the complex said they planned to have the water shut off for a few hours each day while the pipes were replaced.More >>
Officials at the complex said they planned to have the water shut off for a few hours each day while the pipes were replaced.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
A 59-year-old woman in Rock Hill has been reported missing since Sunday, Rock Hill police say.More >>
A 59-year-old woman in Rock Hill has been reported missing since Sunday, Rock Hill police say.More >>
The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. on McAdenville Road near Oak Street in Lowell.More >>
The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. on McAdenville Road near Oak Street in Lowell.More >>
If you enjoy watching Steve Harvey on WBTV on his show "Steve", you may have a chance to be on another show he hosts, Family Feud.More >>
If you enjoy watching Steve Harvey on WBTV on his show "Steve", you may have a chance to be on another show he hosts, Family Feud.More >>