Missing woman in Rock Hill found safe

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -

Police say a 59-year-old woman who was reported missing in Rock Hill was found safe Friday night. 

Bonnie Nichols was reported missing after she was last seen on Sunday. Just before 9:30 p.m., police said Nichols had been found and was safe.

No further information has been released.

