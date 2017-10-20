Northeast Charlotte elementary school on lockdown, police present

Stoney Creek Elementary School was put on temporary lockdown during dismissal due to police activity nearby.

A suspect with a warrant jumped and ran from a vehicle during a traffic stop at I-85 N near the Ridge Road bridge, according to CMPD. Officers searched the wooded area and the school was placed on lockdown.

The suspect was injured from a CMPD K-9 bite, but was treated at the scene and released. CMPD says the suspect is in custody.