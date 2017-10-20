Elementary school placed on lockdown due to police situation in NW Charlotte

Stoney Creek Elementary School was put on temporary lockdown during dismissal due to police activity nearby.

Police say they were watching a vehicle in connection to armed robbery warrants from outside the county. When they pulled over the vehicle at I-85 N near the Ridge Road bridge, one of the three people in the car jumped out and tried to run away.

Officers searched a wooded area and, with the help of a K9 officer, took the suspect into custody.

An officer injured his hand during the search. He was treated at the scene and will be OK.

The suspect who ran was also injured from a CMPD K9 bite.

No names or charges have been released.

