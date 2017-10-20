Police release tattoo photos in attempt to ID woman found dead near York Co creek

A woman was found lying near a creek off Doby's Bridge Road in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman found.

Three photos of the woman's tattoos were released in an effort to identify her. A "Q" with a spade was on her right arm, a heart on her left wrist, and on her back right shoulder a moon with a star that says "Naveed Mahmood."

York County deputies describe her as possibly in her 20s with a dark skin complexion and brown eyes.

Anyone who could help identify the woman is asked to call the York County Sheriff's office at 803-628-3056.

