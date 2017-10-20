Men accused of kicking, beating woman during robbery in Chesterfield Co

A man and a teen are accused of "brutally attacking" a woman during an armed robbery in Chesterfield County Tuesday.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Daquon Harrington and 17-year-old Darreus Anthony Isaac were charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Deputies say the two men are accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint on a path which connects a convenience store on Highway 1 to the Dizzy Gillespie apartment complex located just outside of Cheraw.

Deputies say Harrington and Isaac allegedly approached the woman and demanded that she give them money. The woman refused and that is when Harrington reportedly punched her, knocked her to the ground and then beat her with a "wooden 4x4 with nails on it," deputies say. The woman was struck over 10 times, according to the sheriff''s office.

Harrington then reportedly leaped into the air and landed on the woman's back while she was lying on the ground, according to deputies.

A cell phone video was taken of the assault.

Deputies say the woman was able to get to an apartment and call for medical officials after the two men had left. She was taken to the McLeod's Hospital in Florence to be treated for head trauma.

The teen's mother, identified as 38-year-old Janice Evans, was also arrested for allegedly "hindering an investigation after failing to cooperate with authorities and "attempting to assist Isaac in avoiding apprehension," the sheriff's office said.

Harrington, Isaac and Evans were all taken to the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

