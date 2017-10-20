Deputies: Burke Co student accused of threatening to commit violence at school

A student in Burke County was suspended Wednesday after reportedly threatening to commit violence at a high school.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, a student made a "threat of committing violence" at Patton High School on Enola Road in Morganton.

Deputies did not say whether any charges will be filed. The sheriff's office released a statement saying there was no evidence that the student had a weapon on school property.

No other information was released.

