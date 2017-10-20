Police: Man confesses to shooting, killing cousin in west Charlotte

A man accused of shooting and killing his 29-year-old cousin in north Charlotte in September reportedly confessed to police as he was apprehended, according to a search warrant Friday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting occurred on Sept. 20 around 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Dogwood Avenue, which runs between N. Graham Street and Norris Avenue. Police say William Jerome Rann Jr. was found on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced Rann Jr. dead on scene.

Police said they were initially called to the scene for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Michael Norman Smith, 29, was arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting, officers said. According to the search warrant, Smith's mother reportedly called police and said that her son had "just shot his cousin."

CMPD found Smith upstairs in the home with a gun beside him. Police say when Smith was escorted "he broke down and uttered 'I killed my cousin.'" When Smith saw his mother outside, he reportedly told her "I'm so sorry," the search warrant states.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

