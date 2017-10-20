Insecticide to be sprayed after second confirmed West Nile case in York County

Insecticide will be sprayed in Fort Mill Sunday after a second person tested positive for the West Nile virus in York County, county officials said Friday.

A one-mile radius surrounding the intersection at North Sutton Road and Mills Lane in the Baxter area of Fort Mill is expected to be sprayed. Gregory Pest Control will begin spraying around 8 p.m. Sunday night and into Monday morning. Officials said the spraying could be delayed due to the weather.

County officials released this statement Friday:

"While the material is not harmful to people, pets, other insects, and gardens, it’s not recommended to be directly in the path of the spray."

In August, a person tested positive for West Nile in Rock Hill. Emergency leaders said it is not uncommon for a person to contract the virus, but it is worrisome when a person is infected and the mosquito population is carrying the virus as well.

The SC Department of Health and Environment Control said to control the mosquito population, you need to "eliminate areas of standing water, use insect repellent, keep skin covered and keep windows and doors closed."

Piedmont Medical Center doctors say the concern for West Nile virus is mostly in elderly people. However, if you have flu-like symptoms and have been bitten by a mosquito in the last 15 days, it is important to get tested.

