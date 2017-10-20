Man at center of Salisbury concert controversy charged in indecent exposure incident

A Salisbury man who was at the center of controversy after a concert he was scheduled to perform in was canceled due to pending sex crime charges has been charged with indecent exposure in a separate incident.

PREVIOUS: Social media uproar over concert featuring man charged with sex crimes

Matthew Ferrell Church, 30, was arrested and charged for reportedly exposing himself to a hotel worker in Salisbury, according to Salisbury police. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on Klumac Road on Sept. 20.

PREVIOUS: Man wanted for indecent exposure at Salisbury hotel

Church was arrested in 2015 for felony solicit a child by computer, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office. Church was scheduled to perform at a popular nightspot in Salisbury, a "family friend" event, before a social media post pointed out that he had pending sex crimes charges.

Morgan Ridge Railwalk canceled the event and said they did not know about the felony charges until a week before the concert.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.