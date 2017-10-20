Man killed after leading officers on chase in NC, SC identified

A man who was fatally shot by police in Kings Mountain after he reportedly was involved in a hit and run in North Carolina and led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through two states has been identified.

According to a spokesperson with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, a police officer began following a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Matthew Whitley who was believed to be involved in a hit and run in Gastonia Thursday morning.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol came across the vehicle and attempted to stop Whitley. Officials say the chase continued down Highway 321 into South Carolina where the York County Sheriff's Officer and Clover Police joined the chase.

Whitley reportedly shot at officers during the chase in South Carolina.That's when he reportedly drove back into North Carolina and Gaston County deputies and troopers continued chasing the man.

When the driver got into Kings Mountain, officials say Whitley reportedly jumped out of the car and started to run. As he ran away, officials say he fired shots over his shoulder at officers. When he came to the corner of Branch Street, he reportedly stopped and pointed his weapon at two Kings Mountain police officers.

Both officers fired shots at Whitley, killing him. No other people were injured in the shooting.

Two Clover Police Officers and two York County deputies also fired at the suspect when he was in South Carolina. He also crashed into two patrol cars, according to Sheriff Tolson.

The two deputies and the two police officers are on administrative leave pending the investigation. That makes six officers who fired shots.

One Clover officer was injured when the suspect was driving by. He was taken to the hospital with head and arm injuries, but has been released. No other officers were injured.

Officials with the NC Bureau of Investigation were able to recover body camera video and dash cam footage.

This statement was released Friday:

"As always, please keep the family and Kings Mountain community as a whole in your thoughts."

