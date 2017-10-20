Warm temps likely for the weekend, rain to follow for beginning of workweek

This week has brought our first true taste of fall to the Carolinas. The week brought the first frost for many and our first morning in the 30s in Charlotte since last spring. But, being a transition season, fall does tend to bring wild swings in temperatures and we'll be looking at a lot of ups and downs over the next week to come.

In the short term, a gradual warmup will continue Friday afternoon and head into the weekend. Temperatures will return to the upper 70s for our Friday, and nighttime lows will be back into the milder 50s. These numbers will last both Saturday and Sunday, accompanied by sunny and dry conditions. Overall, it looks like it will be a fantastic weekend!

Then, we start to head back down the roller coaster. With rain and a strong front on the way for Monday and Tuesday, we'll cool off for the soggy start back to the workweek.

But it is behind this rain and front that the bottom really starts to drop, as Wednesday and Thursday of next week brings a new shot of fresh, chilly air. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday may not make it out of the low 60s, or the 40s for the mountains on Wednesday where we also can't completely rule out a few flurries flying around the highest elevations!

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

