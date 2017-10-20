Occupant escapes fire that heavily damaged Salisbury home

Fire caused heavy damage to home in Salisbury on Friday morning.

The fire was called in just after 8:00 am in the 900 block of Rowan Avenue.

When firefighters arrived there were heavy flames and smoke coming from the single story house.

Investigators said that the occupant of the home was safely outside when firefighters arrived, though she was being treated at the scene by responders with the Rowan Rescue Squad.

The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen, according to officials.

