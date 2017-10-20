Person shot in leg in west Charlotte

A person was injured in a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Carol Avenue. Police said one person was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

No one has been arrested, officers say.

It is unclear whether the victim and shooter knew each other.

