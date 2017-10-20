Woman believes dryer may have caused south Charlotte apartment f - | WBTV Charlotte

Woman believes dryer may have caused south Charlotte apartment fire

Kristi O'Connor | WBTV Kristi O'Connor | WBTV
Kristi O'Connor | WBTV Kristi O'Connor | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No one was hurt in an apartment fire in south Charlotte Friday morning. 

The fire happened at apartments located in the 6400 block of Leafcrest Lane off of Archdale Drive. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire was under control within 25 minutes.

Firefighters tweeted about the wreck just after 3 a.m.

The fire caused nearly $2,000 in damages. Crews said the fire was caused by an "electrical problem."A woman who rents the apartment believes her dryer caught fire.

The woman and 10 children lived inside the apartment. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly