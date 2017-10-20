Woman, 10 kids displaced in south Charlotte fire

No one was hurt in an apartment fire in south Charlotte Friday morning.

The fire happened at apartments located in the 6400 block of Leafcrest Lane off of Archdale Drive. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire was under control within 25 minutes.

Firefighters tweeted about the wreck just after 3 a.m.

Structure Fire; 6400 Block of Leafcrest Ln; apartments with smoke showing; Station 16 area; JGilmore — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 20, 2017

The fire caused nearly $2,000 in damages. Crews said the fire was caused by an "electrical problem."A woman who rents the apartment believes her dryer caught fire.

The woman and 10 children lived inside the apartment.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.