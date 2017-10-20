Man killed in deadly north Charlotte wreck identified

A man who was killed in a wreck in north Charlotte Friday morning has been identified.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the fatal wreck happened around 2:23 a.m. on Gibbon Road and Old Statesville Road. Police said 48-year-old Andrew James Durgan III was driving a 2006 Chevrolet van when he ran off the road and struck a tree.

Gibbon Road was shut down in both directions between Old Statesville Road and Garvin Drive for some time. The road has since reopened. Police tweeted about the wreck just before 3 a.m.

Detectives are investigating a fatal collision at Gibbon Rd and Old Statesville Rd. One person was pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 20, 2017

Police say Durgan was not wearing a seat belt.

Officers don't believe speed or alcohol were factors in this wreck.

