Man killed in deadly north Charlotte wreck identified - | WBTV Charlotte

Man killed in deadly north Charlotte wreck identified

Caroline Hicks | WBTV Caroline Hicks | WBTV
Caroline Hicks | WBTV Caroline Hicks | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man who was killed in a wreck in north Charlotte Friday morning has been identified. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the fatal wreck happened around 2:23 a.m. on Gibbon Road and Old Statesville Road. Police said 48-year-old Andrew James Durgan III was driving a 2006 Chevrolet van when he ran off the road and struck a tree. 

Gibbon Road was shut down in both directions between Old Statesville Road and Garvin Drive for some time. The road has since reopened. Police tweeted about the wreck just before 3 a.m.

Police say Durgan was not wearing a seat belt. 

Officers don't believe speed or alcohol were factors in this wreck.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly